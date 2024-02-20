PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRAA

PRA Group Stock Up 14.2 %

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.45. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PRA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 484,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,682,000 after acquiring an additional 68,963 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 62,745 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after buying an additional 186,678 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.