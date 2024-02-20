Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Premier worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Premier Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Premier stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $33.75.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

