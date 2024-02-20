Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of PCOR opened at $75.92 on Friday. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $78.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

In related news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $695,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,601,000 after buying an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,204,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,167,000 after purchasing an additional 666,287 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,744,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,926,000 after purchasing an additional 114,649 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,576,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,719,000 after purchasing an additional 527,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

