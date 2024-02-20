Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

PCOR opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

