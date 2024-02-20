Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -57.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.11 and a 1 year high of $78.72.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $328,639.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,771,106.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

