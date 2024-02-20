PROG (PRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROG Stock Down 3.1 %

PRG opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,483,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after purchasing an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,403,000 after acquiring an additional 444,737 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRG shares. Stephens raised shares of PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

