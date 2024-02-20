Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 1,745 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,794,000 after buying an additional 154,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded down $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

