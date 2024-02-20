Provence Wealth Management Group Acquires Shares of 490 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KLA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,032,000 after acquiring an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,431,000 after purchasing an additional 153,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $9.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $651.96. 138,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.11. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $677.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

