Provence Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 6,300 First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Provence Wealth Management Group owned 0.33% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $220,000.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Price Performance

MMLG traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,737. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $26.67.

About First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.