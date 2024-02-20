Provence Wealth Management Group Buys Shares of 920 SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $92.38. The stock had a trading volume of 27,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,739. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

