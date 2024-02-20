Provence Wealth Management Group Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Provence Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.35. 635,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,815. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.07.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MO

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.