Provence Wealth Management Group Has $271,000 Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $321.96. 22,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,246. The company has a 50 day moving average of $318.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

