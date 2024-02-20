Provence Wealth Management Group Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.47, for a total transaction of $2,102,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,864,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,851 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $17.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $747.76. 176,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,803. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.37 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.96, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $736.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $643.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

