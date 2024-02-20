Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $142,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 70,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,704. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

