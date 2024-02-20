Provence Wealth Management Group Invests $298,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $10.95 on Tuesday, hitting $644.79. The company had a trading volume of 122,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,485. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.05 and a 52 week high of $664.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $625.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

