Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 177 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Cintas Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $595.75 and its 200-day moving average is $542.02. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $425.00 and a 52 week high of $626.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

