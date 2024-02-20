Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 2,077 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,143,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,983,000 after buying an additional 931,387 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,133,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 749,335 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 908,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,010,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,052. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.3673 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

