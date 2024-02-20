Provence Wealth Management Group Purchases Shares of 946 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,674,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,143 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VNQ traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.26. The stock had a trading volume of 794,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

