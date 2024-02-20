Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $466.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $514.34.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

