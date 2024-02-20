Provence Wealth Management Group Sells 144 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Provence Wealth Management Group cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CF Industries by 32.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,636 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

CF Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CF traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 128,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,479. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.78 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

