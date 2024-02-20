Provence Wealth Management Group Takes $114,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,621,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,697,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.37. 112,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,150. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

