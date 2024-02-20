Provence Wealth Management Group Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE T traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.03. 2,378,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,584,148. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.