Provence Wealth Management Group Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Provence Wealth Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,439 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in NIKE were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $102.50. 630,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,506,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

