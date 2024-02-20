Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $107.65. 556,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

