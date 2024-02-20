Prudential (LON:PRU) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($20.65) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 100.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.89) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,420 ($17.88) to GBX 1,400 ($17.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of PRU stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 816.20 ($10.28). 2,243,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,341. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 835.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 884.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 767.80 ($9.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,302 ($16.39).

In related news, insider Ming Lu acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.07) per share, for a total transaction of £49,224 ($61,979.35). 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

