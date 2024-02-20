Qtron Investments LLC Buys New Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 563,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 170,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,226 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 78,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 206,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 144,972 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,123 shares of company stock valued at $416,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

