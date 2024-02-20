Qtron Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $244.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $252.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day moving average is $205.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

