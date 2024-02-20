Qtron Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,768 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,283,000 after buying an additional 384,126 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,974,000 after buying an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,395,000 after buying an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,166,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROL opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

