Qtron Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,946 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Up 0.2 %

CTVA opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

