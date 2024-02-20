Qtron Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,024,000 after buying an additional 484,475 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $148.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $161.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

