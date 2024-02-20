Qtum (QTUM) Hits 1-Day Volume of $56.03 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00006370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $346.92 million and $56.03 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.93 or 0.05643657 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00073857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00014497 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00019918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

