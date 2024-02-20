Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,300 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,653.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.2 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 19.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

