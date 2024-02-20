Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Decreases Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Yext were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Yext by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 397,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Yext by 19.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yext by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yext by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Price Performance

Shares of YEXT opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Yext Profile

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $101.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.