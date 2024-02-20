Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,567 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMO. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $36.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $435,795.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,933,914 shares in the company, valued at $100,691,928.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,297 over the last ninety days.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

