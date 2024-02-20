Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $447,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAF. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1219 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

