Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,699,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,523,364. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

