Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,706 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. 5,209,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,437,788. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

