Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,209,338.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,951 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.81. 7,387,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,479,699. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.76 and a 1 year high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

