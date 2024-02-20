Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 441 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,864 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.9% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.05. 73,021,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,305,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

