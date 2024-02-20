Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,682,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,646,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 653,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PNC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.50. The stock had a trading volume of 880,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $161.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.85 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

