Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,696. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

