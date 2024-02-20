Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 27 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,730 shares of company stock worth $13,832,095 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $547.46. 523,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $593.17. The company has a market cap of $211.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

