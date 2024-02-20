Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.04. 1,951,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $140.37.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

