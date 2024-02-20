Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,390,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,401,570,000 after purchasing an additional 237,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $293.91. 1,048,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,931. The company has a market cap of $213.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

