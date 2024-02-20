RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to “Neutral”

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of RAPT stock traded down $16.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,288,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,900. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.66. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

