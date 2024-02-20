Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 15,249 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,249 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $181.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $181.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

