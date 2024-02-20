Rathbones Group PLC Buys Shares of 48,500 Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Inter Parfums as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $8,093,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $2,138,095. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.0 %

IPAR opened at $150.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.44 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13.

Inter Parfums Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.