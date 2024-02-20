Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,198 shares of company stock worth $1,752,690 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

