Rathbones Group PLC Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 938.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $95.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.