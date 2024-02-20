Rathbones Group PLC Has $20.27 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 217,135 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $20,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $78,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 1.8 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $137.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.84. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.61. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $59.32 and a one year high of $143.56.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.13. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

